Maharashtra: More than 5 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19, says Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said more than 5 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

COVID-19 vaccination has started for the priority persons and this process is being done in 652 centers across the state. So far, a total of more than 5 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated, said Tope.

The Health Minister said the number of vaccination centers in the state are increasing every week. About 40,000 to 45,000 health workers are being vaccinated every day in the state, he added.

So far, 10 lakh 54 thousand health workers have been registered on the COVIN app, out of which 4 lakh 68 thousand 293 health workers have been vaccinated. Moreover, 5 lakh 47 thousand frontline workers have been registered out of which 41 thousand 453 have been vaccinated, Tope said.

The Health Minister further said that people above the age of 50 will be vaccinated in the third phase, and the registration for it is likely to start from March 1.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and instructed Nagpur and Amravati Divisional Commissioners to make the system more vigilant. He also noted that the number of COVID-19 positive patients in rural areas like Nandurbar and Bhandara is increasing more than the urban areas.

Besides, Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,216 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 20,46,287, while 15 fatalities pushed the toll to 51,325, the state Health Department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.73 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.51 per cent. The state has 34,720 active cases, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positivecases: 20,46,287; newcases2,216; deaths: 51,325; discharged 19,58,971; activecases: 34,720; people tested so far: 1,50,10,037.

