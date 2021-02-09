97% Indians satisfied with overall vaccination experience: Health Ministry

The central government has said that as many as 15 states and Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"Over the last three weeks, seven states and Union Territories have recorded no fatality", a government spokesperson said, adding that there has been a 55% decline in average daily COVID-19 deaths in the last five weeks.

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the second time this month, taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,47,304, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fourth consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

According to the ICMR, 20,25,87,752 samples have been tested till 8 February, 6,87,138 of these being tested on Monday.

India has been recording less than 150 daily COVID-19 deaths for the last 10 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The strategy of containment, including prompt tracing and tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardised clinical management protocols, has ensured low mortality rates, in addition to consistent low daily positive cases, the ministry added.

