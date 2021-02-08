Uddhav Thackeray reviews COVID-19 situation, instructs Nagpur, Amravati Divisional Commissioners to make system more vigilant

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and instructed Nagpur and Amravati Divisional Commissioners to make the system more vigilant. He also noted that the number of COVID-19 positive patients in rural areas like Nandurbar and Bhandara is increasing more than the urban areas.

This comes after a Central team, who came to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, met with the Chief Minister on Monday. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, members of the state task force were also present for the meeting. Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajoy Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh and others were also present in the meeting with the Central team.

After the meeting, Uddhav said that due to the measures taken by the government, the number of new COVID-19 patients are decreasing day by day. However, he said that the number of patients in rural areas like Nandurbar and Bhandara is increasing more than the urban areas. The Chief Minister also directed the Nagpur and Amravati Divisional Commissioners to be more vigilant.