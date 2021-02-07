COVID-19: Positivity, mortality rate lower in Maharashtra than other states per million population

Maharashtra has lower COVID-19 positivity and mortality rates than other states per million population, said the health department on Sunday.

As on February 2, there were 37,844 COVID-19 positive patients per million population in Delhi, 36,732 in Goa, 31,350 in Puducherry, 28,089 in Kerala and 19,877 in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra ranked sixth on the list with 16,008 patients per million population.

Although the total number of deaths is higher in Maharashtra, the death rate per million population is less than other states.

According to the data as on February 3, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Maharashtra was 0.10%, while in Kerala it was six times higher at 0.61%. The positivity rate in Goa was 0.2%, Punjab 0.12%, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh 0.11%.

In terms of active COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has 290 patients per million population, while Kerala has 2,000.

The health department has attributed the success in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the state to the strict measures taken by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

"My Family My Responsibility Campaign has raised awareness about COVID-19 all over Maharashtra along with health check-ups. The two-phase campaign was successful in preventing the infection," the health department said in a release.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,26,363 with 12,059 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the third time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,54,996 with 78 daily new fatalities, the lowest recorded after nine months, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,22,601 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,48,766 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested up to February 6, with 6,95,789 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 78 new fatalities include 25 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala, 5 from Punjab and 4 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,54,996 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 51,280 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,382 from Tamil Nadu, 12,233 from Karnataka, 10,877 from Delhi, 10,202 from West Bengal, 8,686 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,159 from Andhra Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)