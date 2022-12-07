Maharashtra: Man kills mother in Palghar; arrested | Representative picture/ Imagesbazaar

Palghar: A man allegedly killed his 50-year-old mother after a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Vikramgad area and the 30-year-old accused was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

The accused had a dispute with his father over the construction of their house under a government scheme.

On Tuesday, the accused beat up his father over the issue. When his mother intervened to save her husband, the accused allegedly attacked her with a roof tile and killed her, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

Their neighbours alerted local police who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Based on a complaint by the deceased woman's husband, the police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under relevant provisions, the official said.

Palghar mob brutally assault 'thief'

In another incident from the district, a mob brutally assaulted a man they suspected was a thief. A gruesome video of the same went viral on social media.

The police said that the mob had allgedly caught him when he broke into a gold jewellery shop and was stealing valuables. The locals beat him with rods, kicked him and punched him.

The police then booked a five persons for assault and the victim has been booked for theft.