Maharashtra: Man kills mother in Palghar; arrested

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
Maharashtra: Man kills mother in Palghar; arrested | Representative picture/ Imagesbazaar
Palghar: A man allegedly killed his 50-year-old mother after a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Vikramgad area and the 30-year-old accused was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

The accused had a dispute with his father over the construction of their house under a government scheme.

Kamalkant murder case: Houses of suspects to be searched for traces of poison
On Tuesday, the accused beat up his father over the issue. When his mother intervened to save her husband, the accused allegedly attacked her with a roof tile and killed her, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

Their neighbours alerted local police who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Based on a complaint by the deceased woman's husband, the police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under relevant provisions, the official said.

Palghar mob brutally assault 'thief'

In another incident from the district, a mob brutally assaulted a man they suspected was a thief. A gruesome video of the same went viral on social media.

The police said that the mob had allgedly caught him when he broke into a gold jewellery shop and was stealing valuables. The locals beat him with rods, kicked him and punched him.

The police then booked a five persons for assault and the victim has been booked for theft.

Maharashtra: Palghar cops arrest 5 for assaulting man suspected of theft, watch viral video
