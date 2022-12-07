Kamalkant murder case: Houses of suspects to be searched for traces of poison

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Crime Branch team probing the Kamalkant Shah murder case will search the houses of the suspects Kavita Shah in Vileparle and Hitesh Jain for residual traces of arsenic and thallium used in the murder. The victim’s house in Santacruz also will be searched where Kavita had returned to stay in the month of June.

The suspects are being interrogated by the crime branch to determine where they stowed the remaining portion of the arsenic and thallium that was allegedly mixed in Kamalkant’s food. The plot for his murder had been hatched at a house in Vileparle where Kavita was living on rent when her husband had refused to grant her a divorce.

When Kavita reportedly returned to Kamalkant’s Santacruz house in the month of June, she was still in possession of the leased flat in Vileparle where she would often visit. The police suspect that it was in that house where she might have poisoned the food for her husband and hidden away the leftover remaining arsenic and thallium.

The police are looking for evidence to tie the suspects to the murder, both of whom be questioned in the presence of government witness.

Police investigation so far has revealed that it was Hitesh who bought Arsenic from Byculla and Thallium from Punjab online. Hitesh’s house will also be combed.