Maharashtra Leaders Spar Over Relief For Flood-Affected Farmers In Marathwada

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who visited flood-affected areas in Beed on Thursday, assured that the state government would press the Centre for additional aid. |

Mumbai: Torrential rains and subsequent flooding have devastated Maharashtra’s agrarian heartland, destroying crops on more than 83.77 lakh acres of farmland across the state in the last few days. According to a senior government official, 654 revenue circles have been battered, with major crop losses reported in Beed, Dharashiv, Solapur, Nanded, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Hingoli, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Soybean, cotton, onion, jowar, and turmeric are among the worst-hit crops. The flooding has not only destroyed agricultural land but also caused significant damage to homes and rural infrastructure, prompting demands for urgent government intervention.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who visited flood-affected areas in Beed on Thursday, assured that the state government would press the Centre for additional aid. “A letter signed by the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers will be submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Mumbai. Wherever there is a calamity, Amit Shah extends support, and we are hopeful he will announce assistance for us too,” Pawar said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added that the government was committed to helping farmers restore farmland where topsoil had been washed away and wells clogged with sludge. “The losses are massive, and besides agriculture, even infrastructure has suffered. We will restore the affected land and provide assistance,” Pawar said. Dismissing opposition criticism, he cited schemes such as Ladki Bahin, electricity bill waivers, and the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana as proof of ongoing government support.

In contrast, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the ruling Mahayuti government while touring affected districts, including Dharashiv, Beed, and Latur. He demanded an immediate farm loan waiver and criticized the state’s relief package of Rs 2,215 crore as “grossly inadequate.”

“Each farmer will hardly get Rs 8,500 out of this package. Farmers cannot wait for a `panchang` to decide when help will come. This is the right time to waive loans, as we did earlier,” Thackeray said. He called for compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre, arguing that soil erosion would keep fields uncultivable for three to five years.

Thackeray also suggested that the PM CARES Fund be used to make farmers debt-free. “If banks issue recovery notices, hand them to the nearest Sena (UBT) office. We will decide how to respond,” he told farmers, while urging them not to resort to suicide despite their distress.

Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal echoed Thackeray’s criticism during his visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna. He accused the government of insensitivity, alleging that leaders visited only for “photo sessions” without offering concrete relief.

“The government has funds to poach MLAs and build highways, but nothing for farmers,” Sapkal said. He demanded a special central package and insisted that compensation be provided before Dussehra. Calling recent statements by the Chief Minister and his deputies “arrogant and shameful,” he charged the administration with turning a blind eye to the plight of farmers facing what he described as a “wet drought.”

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has extended a helping hand to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in Maharashtra. The Mandal has announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh for relief measures and will hand over the cheque to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A meeting has been sought with the Chief Minister for the formal handover.

In another show of solidarity, all teachers across the state will contribute one day’s salary to aid flood-hit farmers. Education Minister Dada Bhuse informed that the decision was taken in view of the widespread devastation caused by torrential rains and flooding, which have left farmers completely distressed. “Crops have been destroyed and livelihoods shattered. To support the affected farmers, teachers from across Maharashtra will donate a day’s wages,” Bhuse told reporters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/