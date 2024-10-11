Maharashtra: Jain Organisations Welcome State Govt's Decision To Declare Cow As 'Rajyamata', Applauds Initiatives For Upliftment Of Community

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s various Jain organisations welcomed the state government’s decision announcing cow as Rajyamata along with the announcement of a cattle-rearing subsidy. The Mahabhivadan Samarambh felicitated state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha as a token of gratitude towards the Maharashtra government for the recent decisions targetted towards the upliftment of the Jain community.

Organisations Come Together To Express Their Gratitude

Multiple state and national-level Jain and Gujarati Organisations along with non-government organisations came together on Friday to express gratitude to the Maharashtra government for announcing multiple schemes benefiting the Jain communities as well as promoting the protection of cows. The collective of organisations felicitated Lodha at a grand event organised at Yogi Auditorium in Dadar (E), which saw the participation of spiritual leaders, community leaders, gaushaala representatives, and other members of the community.

Organisations like Jain International Organisation, Samast Mahajan, All India Jain Minority Federation, Shriaadi Jin Yuvak Charitable Trust, Kutchi Jain Foundation, Shrimad Rajchandra Jeevmaitridham Dharampur, Bhagwan Mahavir Pashu Raksha Kendra, Patel Social Group, Brihad Mumbai Gujarati Samaaj, Gaushaala Mahasangh Maharashtra and Maharashtra Gauseva Aayog had collectively organised the Maha-abhivadan event.

Organisations Welcome State Govt's Decisions Related To Protection & Promotion Of Cow Rearing

These organisations welcomed the state government’s decisions related to the protection and promotion of cow rearing like to set up a commission for the protection of cows, declaring cows as ‘Rajyamata’, and announcing a subsidy of Rs. 50 per day per cow. Other reasons for felicitation also included the government’s decisions related to the upliftment of the Jain community like the formation of a minority economic development corporation, provisioning of land to build a Jain gymkhana, and state-wide celebrations of Bhagwan Mahavir’s 2550th nirvana year.

Statement Of Lalit Gandhi, National President Of AIJMF

Lalit Gandhi, national president of AIJMF said, “The independent Jain Economic Development Corporation will implement the protection of ancient Jain shrines, protection of ancient scriptures, protection at Jain viharas to ensure security for Jain sadhus and sadhvis, financial support for youths for business, and welfare schemes for widows and widowers.”

Sunil Suryavanshi, a member of Maharashtra Commission for Cow Protection and coordinator of Gaushaala Mahasangh Maharashtra, said, “Maharashtra has around 1,000 gaushaalas which look after around 1.50 lakh cattle including old and physically challenged animals. The government’s decision to provide a subsidy of Rs 50 every day to every cow will really help the gaushaalas. Recently cow has also been declared as Rajyamata by the government and all these decisions are commendable.”