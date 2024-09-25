Mumbai: Jain Community Organises 'Shasan Vibes Carnival' In Chembur To Mark 2550th Nirvana Year Of Lord Mahavir

Jain community Celebrating Lord Mahavir's 2550th Nirvana Year at the Shasan Vibes Carnival in Chembur | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Jain community is all set to organise a unique fun fair to commemorate the 2550th nirvana year of Lord Mahavir. Organised on October 2 in Chembur, Shasan Vibes Carnival will attract children and youth to engage in VR games, Shark Tank, theatre shows, Navkar puzzle and various activities to educate them about religion.

The 24th tirthankar of Jain religion had attained nirvana (liberation) on the dawn of Amavasya of Ashwin month in 527 BC at Pawapuri. As the Jain community is all set to celebrate the 2550th anniversary of the Lord Mahavir overcoming eight karmas and attaining nirvana, the community will organise a mega fun fair in Chembur to celebrate the occasion in a unique manner.

Inspired by Jain monk Mahayash Vijayji maharaj, Shree Rishbdevji Jain Derasar, Sadharan Khata Trust and Shree Chembur Jain Sangh have jointly organised Shasan Vibes Carnival on October 2. The carnival is also supported by revered Jain saints Mahapadmasurishvarji maharaj and Mahadharmasurishvarji maharaj.

The carnival will exhibit 108 stalls that will include practical Jain philosophy, theatre, selfie zone, magic show, shopping area, debate, model exhibition, Shark Tank and many other activities to influence the young minds. The single-day carnival targetted at influencing Jain children from different Jain pathshalas across the city will be organised at Shree Rushabhdevji Jain Derasar in Chembur Naka. The carnival will also attract children through tattoos, pottery, shop of qualities and other setups.

Lalit Khicha, president of Shree Chembur Jain Sangh, said, “This carnival aims to attract community members and especially children towards the religion. Young minds will increase awareness about Jainism and its principles along with learning from the life of Bhagwan Mahavir. This is one of the best programmes organised for children as they will feel proud about their religion by receiving knowledge through fun games and activities. The entire event is designed and moderated by our revered gurubhagwants.”