Over 200 Jain Sanghs Unite To Celebrate Community's Culture Through South Mumbai Rathyatra; See Photos Inside

Members of Jain communities across the South Mumbai participated in a rath yatra from CP Tank to August Kranti Maidan for the unity of community, in Mumbai | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

On Sunday, more than 200 Jain sanghs from across the city joined for a collective rathyatra to showcase various facets of Jainism, with a display of culture through tableaus depicting dance, music and various acts.

On Sunday morning, Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh, which represents 1,100 Jain sanghs and works to solve their issues, organised its annual South Mumbai collective Rathyatra which was joined by over 200 Jain sanghs from across the city. In a bid to unify different Jain sects and display their culture, the fifth mega procession was participated by thousands of community members from across the city.

Along with a 108 feet long Shasan Flag and 1008 small Shasan Flags, the procession was joined by over 500 monks and nuns from the Jain sub-communities. The procession displayed Indradhwaja, Parmatma Rath, replicas of venerable personalities with 50 youth mandals, 100 shraavika mandals, a 200 bikes rally, 18 Jain bands, a Puneri pathak and a fancy dress event by children among others.

The rathyatra also showcased live rangoli, dance groups showcasing various cultures including Adivasi dance and Bihu dance forms and dances from Kutch, Dang, Kerala and Manipur. Apart from various art forms, the tableaus also displayed acts recalling the venerable personalities, Lord Mahavir’s principles, his five mahavrats, Jainism and science, sacrifice of Jains in the freedom struggle, health crisis, economic crisis, self defence for women, education and unemployment, manidful food, mental happiness and Sarvadharma Samabhaav.

The act preaching the principles of Lord Mahavir was themed as ‘Proud To Be A Jain’ which influenced people to follow Jainism to save the country, humanity, culture and women. It also included acts to showing pathway to solve various global issues like terrorism, poverty, corruption, illness, global warming and exploitation of women among others.

The mega rathyatra was flagged off by Maharashtra’s governor CP. Radhakrishnan near the CP Tank Circle at 9.15 am. Maharashtra's minister for skill, employment and entrepreneurship Mangal Prabhat Lodha also joined the flag-off ceremony. The procession went on the streets of South Mumbai through Prarthna Samaj, Opera House, Gamdevi, Nana Chowk, August Kranti Maidan and concluded near Gowalia Tank.

Vinamrasagarji Maharaj, a revered monk in the community, said, “Every follower has some duties and the most important is serving the community. Such kind of a rathyatra is organised only once a year and if people do not attend it, it's counted as a year wasted in connect to serving the community.”

“There are five duties of Jain followers and joining in such a procession is one of them. Every sanghs of the community used to individually organise the processions but the Mumbai Jain Sagh Sangathana has united all the Jain sanghs. It is an effort to unify all the sanghs and represent the power of unity,” said a member of Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathana.