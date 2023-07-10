Insights Jainism Gives Into Science, Spirituality Are Unbelievable: Srikumar Menon

Srikumar Menon |

Srikumar Menon, 62, is a unique intellectual. He was born in a devout Hindu family. The restless of his spirit led him to study in depth not only Hinduism, but Islam, Christianity and other religions. However, it was in Jainism that he found answers to his questions. He regards Lord Mahavir the most brilliant spiritual leader the world has ever seen. A polyglot, he conducts satsangs all over the world. S Balakrishnan interacted with him recently. Excerpts:

Don’t you think Jainism was founded many centuries ahead of its time?

Indeed. The deep insights it gives into science and spirituality is unbelievable. The more I dug into the agam sutras I realised their totally scientific basis. That Mahavir discovered these truths centuries ago makes one hold him in awe.

Atheism was one of the main propositions of Mahavir. But the irony is that his followers have made him a god.

It is true that atheism is integral to Jainism. The fact that Jains have made Mahavir a god and worship his idols shows how far they have moved away from the fundamentals of Jainism. This is largely because of utter ignorance of their own religion and the influence of Hinduism.

From whom did you learn Jainism?

I did my own reading of Jain texts, which are in Ardhamagadhi language. For greater insight I went to the recluse saints who live in Khandagara village in Mundhra, Kutch. Incidentally, Ardhamagadhi is a synthesis of 18 languages, including Tamil, Russian, Farsi and Greek. I learned a lot from the late Raghavendra swamiji. Jainism is nirgranth (not based on books unlike Christianity or Islam) and it not based on conditioning. It does not believe in a creator unlike the Abrahamic religions. It believes in keval gyan as the highest form of knowledge. It believes in the existence of six dravayas, or substances: Pudgal asthikay or matter that is eternally transforming; Jeevasthikaya or living things that are dynamic and experience sadness and happiness; Akashtikaya or space that is accommodating; Kaal or time whose essence is change; Dharmasthikay or that which helps in movement; and Adharmastikay or that which maintains stillness.

What is the purpose of Jainism?

It is to attain nirvan, after which there will be no more life in any form. Contrary to common perception, ahinsa or non-violence is not central to Jainism, which believes that ego and apagraha (possessiveness) are at the root of violence.