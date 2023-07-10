Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches ‘Mission Innovation’; Invites Solutions To Sanitation Problems From Innovators

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched the "Mission Innovation Program", a citywide innovation challenge aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration among children, young professionals, NGOs, enterprises, and citizens of Navi Mumbai.

Aim of the project

The project aims to encourage and support innovators in developing solutions that can help in cleanliness and sanitation-related operations in Navi Mumbai. Under the program, innovators from Navi Mumbai will be invited to propose ideas and solutions that promote cleanliness, waste management, and overall sanitation in the city. These ideas can range from technological innovations, behavioural change initiatives, waste reduction strategies, community engagement programs, and more.

The initiative seeks to bring together the three key stakeholders of innovation – Innovators, Incubators, and Implementers – on one platform to drive positive change and development in the city. | FPJ

The initiative seeks to bring together the three key stakeholders of innovation – Innovators, Incubators, and Implementers – on one platform to drive positive change and development in the city.

What the Innovators, Incubators, and Implementers can do

The civic body has collaborated with Grok Learning Pvt Limited, a technology provider of AI-based learning platforms and Dr D Y Patil Incubation and Innovation Centre. While Grok Learning will provide mentorship and technological support, equipping participants with cutting-edge tools and knowledge in IoT, robotics, 3D printing, data science, and machine learning, Dr. D Y Patil Centre will guide innovators in refining their concepts, connecting them with industry experts, and assisting them in navigating the path from ideation to market-ready solutions. Meanwhile, NMMC will play a pivotal role in facilitating the implementation of successful projects across the city, ensuring that the benefits of innovation reach all corners of Navi Mumbai.

“Through this collaboration, innovators will have the opportunity to transform their ideas into tangible prototypes, paving the way for practical implementation,” said a senior civic official. | FPJ

“Through this collaboration, innovators will have the opportunity to transform their ideas into tangible prototypes, paving the way for practical implementation,” said a senior civic official.

"We are thrilled to launch the Mission Innovation Program in partnership," said Dr. Babasaheb Rajale Deputy Commissioner and Nodal Officer, Swachh Bharat Mission.

He added, "This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation and collaboration within our community. By providing mentorship, technological support, and implementation assistance, we aim to unlock the full potential of Navi Mumbai's talented school students, individuals and organizations to create solutions that enhance the well-being of our city and its residents."

Individuals, schools, colleges, NGOs and startups can participate

“The Mission Innovation Program will be open for participation from individuals, schools, colleges, NGOs, Startups, and other entities passionate about driving positive change through innovation. Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas, receive expert guidance, and potentially transform their concepts into reality,” added Rajale.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Major Reshuffle Of 159 Officials In NMMC To Streamline Work