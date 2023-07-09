Navi Mumbai: Long-Awaited Redevelopment Of Panvel ST Bus Depot Likely

The work on the redevelopment of Panvel state transport bus depot, which was pending for several years, is likely to start within a fortnight, according to Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur. He had met with the Principal Secretary of Transport Parag Jain early this week regarding this matter.

The state transport bus depot in Panvel in Raigad district connects the Konkan region with Mumbai and has been waiting for the redevelopment for 14 years. More than 3,000 buses pass through the depot and over 70,000 passengers use it. There are only two toilets and hardly any space for a waiting area.

After constant follow-ups by MLA Thakur, Jain held a meeting with the Chief Engineer of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation along with MLA Prashant Thakur. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the contractor appointed for the redevelopment of the Panvel bus depot. During the meeting, Jain ordered the contractor to commence the work within the specified timeframe, failing which the contract would be terminated.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: Plan to use ST depot land for MBMT buses remains on paper 2 years after proposal

Termination of contract likely if work is not completed

Earlier the work order was given to a contractor in 2018 the work for which never took off. Citing inconvenience to commuters at Panvel Bus Station, MLA Thakur urged Jain to cancel the contract and immediately appoint a new contractor.

The contractor complained he suffered financial losses due additional constructions and new regulations (UDCPR). However, Jain gave an ultimatum of 15 days to the contractor to start the work.

The administrative building was demolished in 2009 as it was dangerous. However, even after 14 years, the work on the new building was not started.

Gateway To Mumbai

The redevelopment of Panvel ST Bus depot, also known as the gateway to Mumbai, was approved in 2016 under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. A contract was also awarded with an initial budget of ₹235 crores. Over the period, the cost increased upto ₹415 crores, but the work was not started. As per the design, on the ground floor, there will be a bus terminal, on the first floor, there will be a shopping mall and parking plaza. The premise will have other facilities like a charging station, NCG station, and multi-purpose hall.