Navi Mumbai: Wait for Panvel ST bus depot not over after 14 years; Panvel Pravasi Sangh stages protest

Navi Mumbai: Wait for Panvel ST bus depot not over after 14 years; Panvel Pravasi Sangh stages protest

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Wait for Panvel ST bus depot not over after 14 years; Panvel Pravasi Sangh stages protest
Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Pravasi Sangh staged a protest on Thursday against the delay in the construction of the new administrative building of the Panvel state transport bus depot. The depot was demolished in 2009 on the grounds that it was dangerous.

Later, in 2018, it was decided that the Panvel bus ST depot with the other five ST depots in Maharashtra, will be built on the basis of build and transfer.

Even after 14 years of demolishment of the building, the work on the new building was not started. “The Panvel Pravasi Sangh, which has been pursuing this work for 14 years, adopted the constitutional weapon and staged a protest on Thursday,” said Dr. Bhakti Dave, President of Panvel Pravasi Sangh. He was accompanied by working President Abhijit Patil, Vice President Yashwant Thackeray, Secretary Srikant Bapat, Nilesh Joshi and were stationed at the protest site.

Balaram Patil, MLA representing Konkan Teacher Constituency in Maharashtra State Legislative Council, JM Mhatre, well-known businessman and PWP leader, Mahendra Gharat, Raigad District Congress Committee President and National Secretary of INTUC along with few other political parties supported the protest.

