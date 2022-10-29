Navi Mumbai: Slab collapses in New Panvel, no injures

Thankfully, no one was in the living room when the slab caved in | FPJ Photo

The slab of the fourth floor of the Sai Park Co-Op Housing building at sector 12 in New Panvel caved in early this week. Fortunately, no one was reported injured in the accident.

According to the New Panvel Fire Brigade, the incident took place on Wednesday when no one was inside the house.

“The living room floor of the fourth floor collapsed and fell on the third floor,” said an official from the New Panvel Fire Brigade. He added that no one was in the living room when it caved in.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Rangoli exhibition underway at VK High School in Panvel

Advocate Manoj Bhujbal, a former corporator rushed to the site immediately and ensured that residents are shifted to a safer place. He also promised to help affected residents to the best of his ability. Even alternate accommodation was provided for some residents.

The Sai Park building was constructed in 1996 by a private developer. Sai Park building secretary Ramesh Mhatre saved the life of a 75-year-old man by accessing the third floor when the slab of the building collapsed.