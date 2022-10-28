Navi Mumbai: Rangoli exhibition underway at VK High School in Panvel

Rangoli Exhibition by Rangdeep Creations |

Panvel: A rangoli exhibition has been organised by Rangdeep Creation from October 26 to November 7 at VK High School in Panvel where a large number of artists have made rangoli of different themes.

Pritam Mhatre, who is the President of JM Mhatre Trust and the former leader of the opposition at the Panvel Municipal Corporation inaugurated the exhibition.

During the rangoli exhibition, he praised the artists for the creativity that they displayed through their rangoli.

Keeping the tradition of 45 years, this Diwali too, the artists of Panvel have made attractive rangolis.

Mhatre urged citizens to visit the Rangoli exhibition and encourage artists.

This year on Diwali, Pritam Mhatre’s Charitable Trust sold fifteen tons of items used to make faral along with People and Workers Party (PWP) at ‘no-profit and no-loss’ stalls.