Navi Mumbai: JM Mhatre Charitable Trust sells 15 tones Diwali snack items at 'no-profit and no-loss' stalls

‘no-profit and no-loss’ stalls |

Panvel: The People and Workers Party (PWP) and JM Mhatre Charitable Trust sold around fifteen tons of items used in the making of Diwali faral (snacks) at ‘no-profit and no-loss’ stalls set up in different areas across the city. The initiative received a great response from the citizens.

The stalls were set up at Panvel's Khanda Colony at Sector 9 from October 10 to October 20.

Essential products used in making faral such as semolina, sugar, flour and other items were given at ‘no-profit and no-loss’ basis.

Since inflation has hit common citizens, Pritam Janardan Mhatre, President of JM Mhatre Trust, has taken the initiative to provide essential items such as fulfilling social responsibilities. He has been doing this for several years with the help of his charitable trust.

“A serious problem has arisen for ordinary families: how to run a household with one salary. Furthermore, as Diwali approaches, a relief to the citizens and the intention of celebrating this festival with joy has been implemented through Mhatre's concept, as it has been every year. Using the principle of ‘no profit and no loss,’ PWP and JM Mhatre Charitable Trust have established retail stores and have provided semolina, flour, and sugar at moderate prices to the citizens,” said a senior party member of PWP.

This was the seventh year of JM Mhatre Charitable Trust of setting up such centres.

