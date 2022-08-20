PWP breaks double taxation handi in Panvel

e-Paper Get App

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) organized the Dahi Handi festival in a unique way. They celebrated the break of the double property tax handi to convey their anger against the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

They termed the celebration “Let's break the shackles of the unjust loot of the municipality, let's sign and break the property tax handi.”

"The Panvel Municipal Corporation after its establishment imposed a combined four-year tax on all citizens. But CIDCO has already collected the said tax from citizens before this,” said the former leader of the opposition at PMC Pritam Mhatre. He added that PWP has been agitating against this decision for a long time.

On this occasion, the PWP MLA Balaram Patil, PWP District Secretary Ganesh Kadu, District Joint Secretary Prabhakar Kamble, Mahadev Waghmare Working President, Ganesh Patil and others were present.

HomeMumbaiPWP breaks double taxation handi in Panvel

