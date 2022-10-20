Panvel: Ahead of Diwali, Pritam Mhatre bats for availability of four sanctioned food items at ration shops | Instagram/@pritamjmhatre

On the occasion of Diwali, the state government has decided to make four items like Rava, Sugar, Oil and Chana Dal available at Rs 100 at all public distribution systems (PDS) or ration shops. However, these items have not been made available at ration shops.

Pritam Mhatre, former leader of the opposition party of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has expressed his displeasure. He has requested the Tehsildar of Panvel-Uran to ensure that in the next two days all these items are available in the ration centre.

Ration card holders will get four items namely semolina, sugar, chana dal and oil for one hundred rupees. This decision was expected to make Diwali sweet for the poor. But since Diwali is two days away, these items are not available to the ration holders.

Inflation has broken the back of common people. Karanji, Chakali, Ladoo, and Shankarpale are prepared to increase the sweetness of Diwali. But the price of the items required to prepare these dishes has increased greatly. Therefore, the government has decided to give the necessary items for four snacks to the poor from the ration shops this Diwali for Rs. 100. This kind of advertisement was done in the whole taluka. But till October 18, 2022, the complaints that the said items were not available at any ration center.