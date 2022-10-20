Mumbai: Senior video journalist dies by suicide

Deceased video journalist Sandeep More | Twitter/ Mumbai Press Club

Mumbai: A 42-year-old video journalist with a Marathi news channel allegedly died by suicide at his house in suburban Jogeshwari, police said on Wednesday.

Local reports suggested that the scribe took this grave step due to stress.

Sandeep More, the journalist, was found dead on Tuesday evening, said an official of Meghwadi police station. He is survived by his wife and two children.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead before admission. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and further probe was on, the official added.

Mourning his demise, Mumbai Press Club tweeted, "Mumbai Press Club mourns the sad demise of senior video journalist Sandeep More. Sandeep, aged 42 years, has been working with Network 18 group since 2007. Before that, he worked with Aaj Tak in Mumbai Bureau. Sandeep is survived by his wife and two children. Rest in peace."

