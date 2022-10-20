e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Senior video journalist dies by suicide

Mumbai: Senior video journalist dies by suicide

Sandeep More, the journalist, was found dead on Tuesday evening, said an official of Meghwadi police station. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead before admission.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Deceased video journalist Sandeep More | Twitter/ Mumbai Press Club
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 42-year-old video journalist with a Marathi news channel allegedly died by suicide at his house in suburban Jogeshwari, police said on Wednesday.

Local reports suggested that the scribe took this grave step due to stress.

Sandeep More, the journalist, was found dead on Tuesday evening, said an official of Meghwadi police station. He is survived by his wife and two children.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead before admission. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and further probe was on, the official added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Well-known builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide; police probe underway
article-image

Mourning his demise, Mumbai Press Club tweeted, "Mumbai Press Club mourns the sad demise of senior video journalist Sandeep More. Sandeep, aged 42 years, has been working with Network 18 group since 2007. Before that, he worked with Aaj Tak in Mumbai Bureau. Sandeep is survived by his wife and two children. Rest in peace."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Senior video journalist dies by suicide

Mumbai: Senior video journalist dies by suicide

Mumbai: Well-known builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide; police probe underway

Mumbai: Well-known builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide; police probe underway

Mumbai updates: Well-known builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide; probe on

Mumbai updates: Well-known builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide; probe on

VIDEO: Technical issues in Virar-bound AC local creates panic among commuters

VIDEO: Technical issues in Virar-bound AC local creates panic among commuters

FPJ Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2022: Victory for environment

FPJ Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2022: Victory for environment