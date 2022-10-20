e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Well-known builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide; police probe underway

The police have found a suicide note written by Porwal. Accordingly, it is known that Porwal has taken this extreme step of ending his life due to financial loss in business.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Well-known builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide; police probe underway | Representative Image
Paras Porwal (57), a well-known builder in South Mumbai, died by suicide due to financial loss in his business. Kalachowki police have started investigation after registering this incident. They have sent his body for post-mortem.

According to the information received from the police, a suicide incident took place in Byculla on Thursday morning.

After getting information that Porwal had died by suicide, the police rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

Police found suicide note

In this, the police have found a suicide note written by Porwal. Accordingly, it is known that Porwal has taken this extreme step of ending his life due to financial loss in business.

His had left a suicide note that stated that no one is responisble for his actions. The police have been informed by relatives that they have no suspicions.

