Indore: Accused in Vaishali Thakkar suicide case arrested hours after CM’s lookout order in Indore

Rahul Navlani | FP

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The main accused in TV actor Vaishali Thakkar's suicide case, Rahul Navlani, was arrested from near Omaxe City on Bypass Road on Wednesday, hours after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered that a lookout circular be issued against the accused. However, his wife was on the run till the filing of this report.

ACP (Azad Nagar) Moti Ur Rahman said that, acting on a tip, Rahul was arrested while he was trying to flee from the city on Wednesday evening. A search is on for his wife. The accused was taken to the Tejaji Nagar police station for further investigations. He is being questioned about the case.

On Wednesday morning, home minister Narottam Mishra said there were two accused in Vaishali Thakkar's suicide case and a reward of Rs 5,000 each was announced on them. A lookout circular was issued against both the accused and all the airports of the country were informed to prevent the accused from escaping. Besides, efforts were on to contact Vaishali Thakkar's fiancé, who lives in America, Mishra added.

Vaishali Thakkar was found hanging at her residence in Saibagh Colony a couple of days ago. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbor, Rahul Navlani. The Tejaji Nagar police booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

Seeking justice, Vaishali Thakkar had asked for punishment to them for harassing her. Vaishali was quite an active social media user and had worked in multiple serials, including 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui'. Vaishali, an emerging television actress, tried to overcome stress by planning a marriage with her fiancé living in the US. But Rahul allegedly spoiled her plans by contacting her fiancé and narrating disgraceful things to him. This was, probably, the reason she ended her life.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Chouhan convened an emergency meeting at his residence on the law and order situation and inquired about the action taken against culprits in actress Vaishali Thakkar's suicide case. He said it was disgusting and painful and ordered strict action against the culprits.