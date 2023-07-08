Navi Mumbai: Major Reshuffle Of 159 Officials In NMMC To Streamline Work

Sourced Photo

In a major reshuffle, the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar transferred 159 officials from the accounts department to the property tax department to streamline the work and prevent any chances of lethargy in the execution of work. Last week, around 24 officials who were in the same department for more than 3 years were transferred.

The civic chief is paying special attention to the reputation of Navi Mumbai as it is growing at the national and international levels. In order to provide quality services to the citizens and visitors, the civic Narvekar is closely watching the work of various departments and taking the decision, said an administrative official of NMMC.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC Administration Transfers Another 11 Clerks From Accounts Department

NMMC is closely monitoring its administrative work

Of the total 159 transfers, 27 officials were from the accounts department including one assistant commissioner, three administrative officials, three superintendents/recovery officers, 25 senior Clerks / Tax Inspectors, and 101 Clerks. They were in the same department for many years.

Last week, 24 employees of various cadres including engineering were transferred. So far, a total of 183 officials were transferred. Officials who were transferred last week included Chief Executive Engineer Sanjay Khatal, Gajanan Puri, Deepak Nagarle, Vijay Raut, Suresh Lagdiv, and Subhash Tungar.

Following complaints of delayed action against illegal structures in May, eight deputy municipal commissioners (DMC) were reshuffled. The rejig included the name of controversial DMC Ambarish Patnigere, who was handling the additional charge of the encroachment department. In May, one of the clerks was allegedly caught taking bribe of ₹5 lakh at the behest of Patnigere.

NMMC officers promotion

In addition, as many as 150 officers and employees in various departments have been posted after their promotion. Of the total 150 promotions, 6 officials were eligible for promotion as assistant commissioner, 15 administrative officers, 30 Superintendents/Recovery Officers, 91 Senior Clerks / Tax Inspectors, one Accounts Officer, and 7 deputy account officers.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Transfers 6 Engineers To Streamline Civic Work