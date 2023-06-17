Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Transfers 6 Engineers To Streamline Civic Work

NMMC Hq | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration transferred six engineers from the water supply department to streamline work. A few of them have additional charges. Earlier this week, civic chief Rajesh Narvekar approved the transfer of six engineers within the corporation.

Officials who were transferred included Chief Executive Engineer Sanjay Khatal, Gajanan Puri, Deepak Nagarle, Vijay Raut, Suresh Lagdiv, and Subhash Tungar.

Officials' new charges

Khatal has been transferred to Koparkhairane while Puri, who was in the Town Planning Department, has been moved to the Public Works Department (Headquarters). Deepak Nagarle has been transferred from the Water Supply Division in Belapur to the Thane-Belapur Road Division.

Vijay Raut has been given additional responsibilities for Koparkhairane (excluding CIDCO area) as well as Environment and Missiles. Suresh Lagdiv has been appointed as the Deputy Engineer of Belapur Division, along with Nerul ward.

Branch Engineer Subhash Tungar has been posted in the Public Works Department (Headquarters) for the Thane-Belapur Road Project. These transfers aim to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of NMMC’s operations.

Why were they transferred

By reassigning engineers to different roles and departments, the corporation seeks to enhance its ability to serve the public and carry out various construction and water supply projects.



