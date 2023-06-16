Navi Mumbai: NMMC Files Case Against Unidentified Person For Putting Abusive Banner

Koparkhairane police, based on complaint from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly putting up a banner, warning people to not throw garbage near the gate of a garden. However, derogatory and abusive language was used in the message and used as the emblem and name of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The banner was put up at the entrance of a park located between Sector-15 to 18 in Koparkhairane.

The civic body first removed the banner and issued a clarification that it was not put up by the corporation. It also lodged a complaint against the unknown person at the Koparkhairane Police Station against the unidentified person for allegedly misusing NMMC's name and emblem while incorporating vulgar language. The police have initiated an investigation to locate the individual responsible.

Abusive Banner Put Up

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) faced a perplexing situation when they leant about an abusive banner belittling litterbugs appeared in the city, and the authorities were unaware of its origin or the individuals responsible. The offensive banner has sparked curiosity and concern among residents and officials.

Public Reaction

The appearance of the abusive banner has captured the attention of the public and has prompted discussions about the appropriate methods to address littering issues. While some individuals appreciate the message's intent to discourage littering, the offensive language used has drawn criticism, as it goes against maintaining a civil and respectful environment.

NMMC's Response

The NMMC has vowed to take appropriate action to remove the offensive banner and investigate the matter further. They are determined to identify the individuals responsible for the creation and display of the banner. The corporation aims to maintain a clean and respectful environment while discouraging littering practices.