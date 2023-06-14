Navi Mumbai: Abusive Banner Belittles Litterbugs, NMMC Clueless

A mischievous act by an unidentified miscreant left residents of sector 15 to 18 in Koparkhairane shocked. A banner put up in front of the gate of a garden in Koparkhairane using derogatory and abusive language was shocking for residents. It warned people to not throw waste and litter the area else their act would be recorded in CCTV cameras and photos will be put up at that place.

Initially, the local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party noticed the banner and raised concern over the language used to warn errant public. Pramod Mahajan, spokesperson of the party said that in a smart city like Navi Mumbai, such kinds of language should not be used for the public.

NMMC will take action against the miscreant

Since the banner was bearing the logo as well as the name of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), locals were shocked that the municipal corporation would use such abusive and threatening language for the public. Soon after the banner went viral on social media and the civic administration removed the banner and issued a clarification that the banner was not put up by the corporation and the matter will be reported to the police as it was bearing the logo and name of the corporation.

Derogatory banner

The message in the banner read:

“Please don't show your lack of common sense and dignity by throwing garbage, garlands, flowers in front of the temple area and in front of the gate, because if you throw garbage here, no action will be taken directly…action will be taken…whoever he is…you are caught in a CCTV camera. Your photo of dumping garbage will be put up here.”

The banner was put up near Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Koparkhairane's sector 18 where people would throw flowers, garland and other waste. A local resident said that garbage lifters were annoyed with garbage being dumped at the entrance of the garden gate. However, the civic body ensured that the matter was reported to police for further investigation.