 Navi Mumbai News: PMC removes illegal banner, collects ₹4 lakh fine
The civic body has also filed FIR against violators under the Destruction of Property Act, 1995 and based on Bombay High Court dated of November 26, 2015.

Thursday, May 25, 2023
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action against banners, hoardings and wall sheets put up across civic jurisdiction without taking permission from the corporation. The civic body has also filed FIR against violators under the Destruction of Property Act, 1995 and based on Bombay High Court dated of November 26, 2015.

“Within the civic area, it has been noticed that many posters and banners have been put up without taking any prior permission from the corporation. Violators included Prahar Academy, City Bikes Point, Commando Career Academy, Pari. School (Kids Club), Priya New Bank Job, Matoshree Hospital and others,” said a senior civic official.

As per the Destruction of Property Act 1995 and Bombay High Court’s order of November 26, 2015, banners, posters, hoardings, digital flexes, arches cannot be put up on electricity poles and on premises owned by local authorities without prior permission. In addition, as per the order, there is a provision to take criminal action against the operator of such unauthorized advertisement.

So the civic body filed case against Prahar Academy, Commando Career Academy and Priya New Bank Job as they have not paid the fine amount despite giving them time by the corporation. 

