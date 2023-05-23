Navi Mumbai News: PMC takes women's self-help group to Surat for educational tour | Sourced Photo

In order to educate women self-help groups about waste management, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) took out 15 women self-help groups for a tour at Surat Municipal Corporation from May 8 to May 19, 2023.

The purpose of the tour was to gain insights into the solid waste management initiatives implemented by the Surat Municipal Corporation, with a focus on generating income and employment opportunities.

"A new step in the direction of income growth with employment generation from solid waste," said Ganesh Deshmukh, PCMC Commissioner. A total of 39 women participated in the study tour, accompanied by key municipal officials including Health Inspector Arun M. Kamble, Sanitation Inspector Dhanshree Piwal, Clerk Akshata Rokade, Mukadam Aruna Jadhav, and Mukadam Bharti D.

Went to SMC's command and control centre

During the study tour, the participants visited Surat Municipal Corporation's 'Integrated Command and Control Centre' and observed mechanical and manual road cleaning at night, waste recycling facilities, plastic management projects, and waste management initiatives.

Official speaks on Education tour

"We collected valuable information on vermicompost made from organic matter and various types of paver blocks made from inorganic materials," shared Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, who instructed the study tour. Inspired by the Surat Municipal Corporation, the PCMC aims to increase income and generate employment through solid waste management. "We will strive to implement similar initiatives in Panvel City," assured Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of PCMC.