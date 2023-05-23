NIEPID Navi Mumbai observes Global Accessibility Awareness Day |

Navi Mumbai: The Regional Centre of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) Navi Mumbai hosted various events to promote awareness and understanding of accessibility on Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 18.

Students were engaged in simulated activities

The activities included poster showcases by NIEPID students, simulated activities on accessibility and assistive device usage, and awareness programs conducted by lecturers and officers from NIEPID RC. Ms. Anusha Sampath, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, coordinated the simulated activities, engaging 67 children with disabilities, parents, and teacher trainees.

These activities provided participants with insights into the state-of-the-art accessible infrastructure at the institute. At Aai Day Centre, Pen Raigarh, Mr. Dyaneshwar Sawant, Lecturer in Special Education, conducted an awareness program on accessibility, which saw the participation of 42 attendees.

Teaching Learning Material were distributed to children with intellectual disabilities

Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh, Officer Incharge of NIEPID RC, led an awareness program on accessibility and universal design for college students at Amity University of Behavioural and Allied Sciences (AIBAS), Amity University Mumbai Campus. Additionally, TLM (Teaching Learning Material) distribution camps were held for children with intellectual disabilities at Suhith Jeevan Trust, Pen, and NIEPID Regional Centre, Navi Mumbai.

Various dignitaries attended the event

A total of 115 beneficiaries received the Teaching Learning Material (TLM). Mr. Vitthal Imamdar, SDM Pen Raigarh, and Mr. Vikas Naik, Superintending Engineer, Metro Project Implementation Unit, graced the events as chief guests at Suhith Jeevan Trust and NIEPID RC Navi Mumbai, respectively. Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh, Officer Incharge of NIEPID RC Navi Mumbai, successfully coordinated these programs, highlighting the importance of accessibility and inclusion.