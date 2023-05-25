 42-year-old woman arrested for running sex racket in Navi Mumbai, 2 girls rescued
42-year-old woman arrested for running sex racket in Navi Mumbai, 2 girls rescued

The arrested woman was identified as Bharti alias Difti Jadhav, a resident of Nerul.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

The Anti- Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) arrested a 42-year-old woman who was allegedly running a sex racket by sending pictures of girls to clients for prostitution through WhatsApp. The woman was caught in Seawoods. The cell also rescued two girls who were forced into flesh trade.

Woman was running prostitution racket since 3 months

The arrested woman was identified as Bharti alias Difti Jadhav, a resident of Nerul. During investigation, the police came to know that the woman was running prostitution racket in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas for the past three months.

Trap laid to arrest her

Atul Madhusudhan, an official of Prakriti Trust, received information that Jadhav was luring customers by sending girls photos to them on WhatsApp.

They laid a trap, and Atul's friend Shekhar Kamble got in touch with Difti. She shared photos of two girls on Shekhar's WhatsApp. Shekhar agreed to pay the price as demanded by the woman and decided to meet at Flamingo Point along Palm Beach Road in Seawoods.

A team from AHTC was already there. Around 2:50 pm, when the woman came over there with two girls, she was nabbed by the police.  Both girls were rescued. Later, a case was registered against her under the PETA Act at the NRI Police Station

