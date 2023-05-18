 Bhopal: Man, wife booked for forcing minor niece into flesh trade
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman approached police on Thursday and said that her aunt and uncle forced her into flesh trade when she was a minor, police said. The police have registered a case against her uncle and aunt. Further investigation is underway in the case.

According to Nishatpura police station house officer Rupesh Dubey, the woman has been married to a man from Bhopal. She was living with her aunt and uncle five years back before she got married.

She told police that her uncle used to outrage her modesty often and her aunt would call other men at home who used to establish physical relations with her in exchange for money.

Later, her uncle and aunt married her off to a man in Bhopal. She told the police that she kept mum for so long as she could not muster courage to narrate her ordeal.

