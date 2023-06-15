 Navi Mumbai Unit Of AAP Gears Up Their Preparation For NMMC Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Unit Of AAP Gears Up Their Preparation For NMMC Polls

Navi Mumbai Unit Of AAP Gears Up Their Preparation For NMMC Polls

The Navi Mumbai unit of AAP is conducting daily ‘Swarajya Samvad Sabha’ sessions in various wards of Navi Mumbai.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Unit Of AAP Gears Up Their Preparation For NMMC Polls |

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started the preparation for the upcoming election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Following the appeal of the AAP Maharashtra Committee to volunteers across Maharashtra, the Navi Mumbai unit of AAP started conducting daily ‘Swarajya Samvad Sabha’ sessions in various wards of Navi Mumbai.

“We are highlighting the remarkable work done by AAP government in Delhi and Punjab for the welfare of the common people,” said a senior party worker.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Panel Seeks To Tap Water Resources For The Developing, Ever-Expanding Suburb
article-image

Swarajya Samwad Session

On the second day of the ‘Swarajya Samvad’ session in Navi Mumbai, the local units of AAP Navi Mumbai successfully organized public meetings, engaging with the general public, and conducting a membership registration campaign. Despite heavy rain, the Digha team held a "chowk meeting" at New Ganesh Nagar, Digha, where they interacted with local citizens.

The event witnessed the registration of 45 new members who enthusiastically volunteered to work for the AAP party. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Tata Capital Financial Service Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai’s...

Tata Capital Financial Service Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai’s...

Navi Mumbai News: 18, Including Waitress, Held In Bar Raid In APMC

Navi Mumbai News: 18, Including Waitress, Held In Bar Raid In APMC

Navi Mumbai Unit Of AAP Gears Up Their Preparation For NMMC Polls

Navi Mumbai Unit Of AAP Gears Up Their Preparation For NMMC Polls

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat's Occupancy Over 130%, Reveals RTI

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat's Occupancy Over 130%, Reveals RTI

Navi Mumbai News: Motorbike-borne Miscreant Snatches Mangalsutra Of Senior Citizen In Airoli

Navi Mumbai News: Motorbike-borne Miscreant Snatches Mangalsutra Of Senior Citizen In Airoli