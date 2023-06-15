Navi Mumbai Unit Of AAP Gears Up Their Preparation For NMMC Polls |

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started the preparation for the upcoming election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Following the appeal of the AAP Maharashtra Committee to volunteers across Maharashtra, the Navi Mumbai unit of AAP started conducting daily ‘Swarajya Samvad Sabha’ sessions in various wards of Navi Mumbai.

“We are highlighting the remarkable work done by AAP government in Delhi and Punjab for the welfare of the common people,” said a senior party worker.

Swarajya Samwad Session

On the second day of the ‘Swarajya Samvad’ session in Navi Mumbai, the local units of AAP Navi Mumbai successfully organized public meetings, engaging with the general public, and conducting a membership registration campaign. Despite heavy rain, the Digha team held a "chowk meeting" at New Ganesh Nagar, Digha, where they interacted with local citizens.

The event witnessed the registration of 45 new members who enthusiastically volunteered to work for the AAP party.