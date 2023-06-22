Navi Mumbai: NMMC Administration Transfers Another 11 Clerks From Accounts Department

NMMC Hq | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration transferred 11 senior clerks of accounts cadre who have already spent time in the same department for an extended period. According to an official, there were no transfers during former municipal commissioner Tukaram Munde.

However, there were a few transfers of employees during the later commissioner's term. The transfers have been made to prevent any possibility of corruption and impact on civic work.

Transfers made to prevent possibility of corruption

This is why the policy of transferring employees every three years is implemented. Sources have revealed that approximately 30 percent of employees and officers will be transferred within the next month as part of this ongoing process.