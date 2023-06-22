Navi Mumbai News: Over 750 Participants In Yoga Session Held By NMMC, CIDCO

Yoga Session Held By NMMC, CIDCO | Amit Srivastava

As declared by the United Nations, 21st June is observed as 'International Yoga Day' all over the world. This year, the 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. More than 750 people attended the yoga session on the occasion. This year, NMMC in association with CIDCO and The Art of Living held a special Yoga session from 6.30 am to 8.30 am at CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi Sector 30A.

On this occasion, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade and Sujata Dhole, City Engineer Sanjay Desai among MNMMC officials, employees, students and others attended,

Yoga important for healthy, stress-free life

MLA Mhatre said that Yoga is important for a stress-free life. She expressed her satisfaction that the concept of World Yoga Day proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the world today. “We appreciate NMMC and CIDCO for organizing this healthy initiative,” said Mhatre, adding that she is happy to see a large number of students. “The importance of yoga being instilled in children at an early age is a good thing for the health of the children and the city.”

Municipal Commissioner Narvekar said that the International Yoga Day being organized with the support of the central and state governments is a source of new hope. “Yoga is the need of the hour in today's stressful era. I appeal that Yoga has many physical and mental benefits and not only for one day but should be practiced regularly,” said Narvekar.