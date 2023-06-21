'Yoga Is Free From Copyrights, Is Truly Universal': PM Modi At 'World Record' UN Event (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of yoga and said that it does not belong to any country or religion as he led a special event at the united Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

PM Modi is on a three-day State visit to the United States and headlined the ninth annual International Day of Yoga event at the UN HQ.

"Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," PM Modi said at the star-studded event.

Guinness World Record for most nationalities

A Guinness World Record for most nationalities in a Yoga session was created at the Yoga Day event led by PM Modi.

Earlier, in a video message, Modi had said that 180 countries had responded to India's call for celebrating the International Day of Yoga every year.

"When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi's star-studded yoga event

Among the prominent personalities who joined Modi for a yoga session at the UN headquarters were Csaba Korosi, a Hungarian diplomat currently serving as the President of the 77th UN General Assembly, and Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the UN and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group.

Actor Gere, who attended the event, is also an advocate for human rights in Tibet and a co-founder of the Tibet House, US, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Campaign for Tibet. (With PTI inputs)

