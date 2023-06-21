Richard Gere Attends PM Modi's Star-Studded Yoga Day Event, Says 'It Is A Very Nice Feeling'; Watch

Hollywood actor Richard Gere attented the Yoga Day event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday (June 21).

Digital evangelist Vala Afshar, award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, American singer Falguni Shah and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej also participated in the event.

Besides being a popular Hollywood actor, Richard Gere is also an advocate for human rights in Tibet. He is a co-founder of the Tibet House, US and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Campaign for Tibet.

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, Richard Gere is heard saying, "It is a very nice feeling here today, so open and embracing. I hope this feeling intoxicates the entire building."

The function will also be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners, among others.

People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for the Yoga Day programme.

Meanwhile, ahead of the PM Modi-led Yoga event, there were chants of 'Bharat mata ki jai' at UN Headquarters lawns in New York.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.