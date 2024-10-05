Maharashtra Government Approves Proposal To Set Up Economic Welfare For Jain Community

(L to R) Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | ANI

In its second cabinet meeting within a week, the Maharashtra government on Friday approved a proposal to set up an economic welfare corporation for the state's Jain community. It was also decided to set up financial development corporations for communities like Bari, Teli, Hindu Khatik, Lonari, which are part of the OBC segment, while grants of up to Rsl0 lakh will be given to cultural and educational institutions belonging to the Buddhist community.

In the last cabinet meeting, orders were given to establish Bramhin and Rajput Corporations. The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the creation of 15 posts for the Jain Economic Development Corporation. Additionally, it sanctioned the establishment of the Sant Shri Rupalal Maharaj Economic Development Corporation, which will focus on the economic upliftment of the Bari community.

The Cabinet has also others %10 lakh will be given to cultural, and educational institutions of Buddhist community directed the formation of the Maharashtra Ground Reservoir Fishermen Welfare Corporation to support the fishermen.

The headquarters of this corporation will be located in Nagpur, and it will operate under the chairmanship of the Minister of Fisheries. The corporation will work to create job opportunities for fishermen, offer recommendations for long-term fish preservation, and protect the rights of fishermen.

Similarly, the Maharashtra Sea Fishermen Welfare Corporation will also be established to benefit fishermen in coastal areas. The Minister of Fisheries will head this corporation, and six posts have been created to manage its operations. The government has allocated Rs50 crore for the functioning of this corporation.