Maharashtra Government Increases Award Money For International Medal-Winning Athletes And Coaches Ahead Of State Elections

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

The Maharashtra Government is making several decisions to attract different voter groups ahead of the state assembly elections. One such decision is to increase the prize money awarded to athletes and coaches who have brought honor to Maharashtra on the international stage.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has decided to award ₹5 crore to Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists, ₹3 crore to silver medalists, and ₹2 crore to bronze medalists. Additionally, their coaches will receive ₹50 lakh, ₹30 lakh, and ₹20 lakh, respectively.

Similarly, gold medalists in the Senior World Championship will receive ₹3 crore, silver medalists ₹2 crore, and bronze medalists ₹1 crore, with their coaches getting ₹30 lakh, ₹20 lakh, and ₹10 lakh.

For the Asian Games, the government has decided to award ₹1 crore for a gold medal, ₹75 lakh for a silver medal, and ₹50 lakh for a bronze medal, with coaches receiving ₹10 lakh, ₹7.5 lakh, and ₹5 lakh, respectively.

For the Senior Commonwealth Games, gold medalists will receive ₹70 lakh, silver medalists ₹50 lakh, and bronze medalists ₹30 lakh. Coaches will be awarded ₹7 lakh, ₹5 lakh, and ₹3 lakh, respectively.

Furthermore, the government has decided to distribute various prizes to teams winning gold, silver, and bronze medals in events such as the Youth Olympics, as well as teams competing in the Olympics, Paralympics, Senior World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Youth Olympic Games.