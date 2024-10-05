 Maharashtra Government Increases Award Money For International Medal-Winning Athletes And Coaches Ahead Of State Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Government Increases Award Money For International Medal-Winning Athletes And Coaches Ahead Of State Elections

Maharashtra Government Increases Award Money For International Medal-Winning Athletes And Coaches Ahead Of State Elections

The government has decided to distribute various prizes to teams winning gold, silver, and bronze medals in events such as the Youth Olympics, as well as teams competing in the Olympics, Paralympics, Senior World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Youth Olympic Games.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

The Maharashtra Government is making several decisions to attract different voter groups ahead of the state assembly elections. One such decision is to increase the prize money awarded to athletes and coaches who have brought honor to Maharashtra on the international stage.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has decided to award ₹5 crore to Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists, ₹3 crore to silver medalists, and ₹2 crore to bronze medalists. Additionally, their coaches will receive ₹50 lakh, ₹30 lakh, and ₹20 lakh, respectively.

Similarly, gold medalists in the Senior World Championship will receive ₹3 crore, silver medalists ₹2 crore, and bronze medalists ₹1 crore, with their coaches getting ₹30 lakh, ₹20 lakh, and ₹10 lakh.

Read Also
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Led Mahayuti Govt Staring At Another Crisis As MSRTC Declares...
article-image

For the Asian Games, the government has decided to award ₹1 crore for a gold medal, ₹75 lakh for a silver medal, and ₹50 lakh for a bronze medal, with coaches receiving ₹10 lakh, ₹7.5 lakh, and ₹5 lakh, respectively.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 51-Yr-Old School Teacher Booked For Sexually Assaulting 11-Yr-Old Student In School; Case Registered Under POCSO
Mumbai Shocker: 51-Yr-Old School Teacher Booked For Sexually Assaulting 11-Yr-Old Student In School; Case Registered Under POCSO
Haryana Polls Today: BJP And Congress Rebels Threaten Party Candidates
Haryana Polls Today: BJP And Congress Rebels Threaten Party Candidates
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Engineer Dies In Dumper Accident At Gevra Mines
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Engineer Dies In Dumper Accident At Gevra Mines
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Police Deploy Over 29,000 Personnel, Seize ₹72 Crore Worth Of Contraband During Model Code Of Conduct; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Police Deploy Over 29,000 Personnel, Seize ₹72 Crore Worth Of Contraband During Model Code Of Conduct; VIDEO

For the Senior Commonwealth Games, gold medalists will receive ₹70 lakh, silver medalists ₹50 lakh, and bronze medalists ₹30 lakh. Coaches will be awarded ₹7 lakh, ₹5 lakh, and ₹3 lakh, respectively.

Read Also
Maharashtra: VHP Welcomes Govt's Order Declaring Cows As 'Rajya Mata', Requests No Action Against...
article-image

Furthermore, the government has decided to distribute various prizes to teams winning gold, silver, and bronze medals in events such as the Youth Olympics, as well as teams competing in the Olympics, Paralympics, Senior World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Youth Olympic Games.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: 51-Yr-Old School Teacher Booked For Sexually Assaulting 11-Yr-Old Student In School;...

Mumbai Shocker: 51-Yr-Old School Teacher Booked For Sexually Assaulting 11-Yr-Old Student In School;...

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Clears 2 Major Projects Worth ₹29,550 Crore In Ratnagiri, Creating...

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Clears 2 Major Projects Worth ₹29,550 Crore In Ratnagiri, Creating...

Mumbai: Mith Chowky T-Shaped Flyover To Open for Light Vehicles On October 6; Check Details Inside

Mumbai: Mith Chowky T-Shaped Flyover To Open for Light Vehicles On October 6; Check Details Inside

Navi Mumbai: Cyber Cell Registers Case Against Miscreants For Creating Fake Police Profiles On...

Navi Mumbai: Cyber Cell Registers Case Against Miscreants For Creating Fake Police Profiles On...

HOMETHON Property Expo 2024: Over 77 New Projects Launched, ₹10,000 Crore Worth Of Inventory...

HOMETHON Property Expo 2024: Over 77 New Projects Launched, ₹10,000 Crore Worth Of Inventory...