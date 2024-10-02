 Maharashtra: VHP Welcomes Govt's Order Declaring Cows As 'Rajya Mata', Requests No Action Against Bajrang Dal Cow Vigilantes
The Konkan division of the Hindu organisation said that the move will bring an end to cow slaughter in the state and it expects the government to prioritise the protection of cows along with preventing action against Bajrang Dal members engaged in protecting cows.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 02:33 AM IST
VHP celebrates Maharashtra government's declaration of cows as 'Rajya Mata,' emphasizing cultural significance and calling for support of cow protection efforts | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Vishwa Hindu Parishad welcomed Maharashtra government’s decision declaring cow as ‘Rajya Mata’ and expressed gratefulness to the state government. The Konkan division of the Hindu organisation said that the move will bring an end to cow slaughter in the state and it expects the government to prioritise the protection of cows along with preventing action against Bajrang Dal members engaged in protecting cows.

Ahead of the Assembly elections later this year, the Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order declaring cow as 'Rajya Mata' citing the cultural importance of cows in India and its traditions. The Maharashtra cabinet has also decided to implement a subsidy scheme of Rs 50 per day for rearing of indigenous cows.

Following state government’s order, the Vishwa Hindu parishad expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis citing the decision as historic. The Konkan division of the Hindu organisation said that the step reflects the government’s commitment towards the protection of religious and cultural values and also respects the sentiments of crores of cow-worshippers and religious people of the country.

“Cow has been a symbol of purity, compassion and nurturing in Indian society. Your decision will not only take the protection and respect of cow to new heights, but will also set an ideal example for our future generations. This step of your government will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the society and will provide a strong foundation for the protection of religion, culture and environment,” stated the letters written by VHP to CM and Dy. CM.

The Hindu body also expressed their hope that cow slaughter will come to an end in Maharashtra after giving conferring the status of 'Rajya Mata' to cows. VHP also added that they expect the government to prioritise protection of cows and prevent from taking any action against selfless workers of Bajrang Dal engaged in protecting cows while following the law.

“These warriors have always protected our culture and traditions with devotion. And now it is time that they get respect and support. We hope that under your leadership, similar concrete steps will be taken on matters of religious and cultural importance in the future,” further read the letter.

