 Mumbai Lashed By Heavy Rains, Santacruz Records 151 mm In 6 Hours
Mumbai Lashed By Heavy Rains, Santacruz Records 151 mm In 6 Hours

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Vehicles wade through waterlogged streets in Mumbai as heavy rains lash the city, prompting widespread shutdowns. | File Image

Mumbai: Heavy rains pounded Mumbai on Tuesday, with Santacruz in the western suburbs recording the highest rainfall at 151.4 mm in just six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, Vikhroli received 141.5 mm rainfall, Juhu 110.5 mm, Byculla 92 mm, Bandra 89 mm and Colaba 29 mm, according to the IMD figures.

Earlier, in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs recorded the highest downpour at 255.5 mm, while Santacruz logged 238.2 mm. But in the subsequent six-hour spell, Santacruz surpassed all other locations, the IMD said.

The intense showers caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, disrupting road and rail traffic and also affected flight services, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

