Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Video: 36-Yr-Old Woman Dies After Being Flung In Air By Speeding Car In Nashik; 2 Held |

Maharashtra: In another tragic hit-and-run incident in Maharashtra, a 36-year-old woman, Vaishali Shinde, was killed by a speeding car in Nashik on Tuesday. A CCTV footage of the incident shows the horrifying moment when a white hatchback hit her from behind, flinging her 15-20 metres into the air.

Two men standing nearby rushed to her aid after the crash. Despite being taken to a hospital, Vaishali succumbed to her injuries, according to an NDTV report.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Gangapur area around 5 pm. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, but the police have since taken two individuals into custody.

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case

This incident follows closely on the heels of another hit-and-run case in Mumbai's Worli, where a speeding BMW struck a couple on a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa on July 7. Kaveri and her husband Pradip were returning home after shopping for fish when the accident occurred near Worli. The driver, Mihir Shah, is the son of Rajesh Shah, a politician affiliated with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

In this case, Kaveri was dragged for 1.5 km before the BMW finally stopped. CCTV footage revealed that after the collision, Mihir Shah exchanged seats with his driver, pulled Kaveri's body out from under the car, and left it on the road before driving away. Mihir, his father and the driver have all been arrested. Mihir's father Rajesh Shah was granted bail by a Mumbai court.

Pune Porsche Accident Case

Earlier in May, another hit-and-run incident in Pune involved a 17-year-old minor driving a Porsche. The tragic crash occurred in the early hours of May 19 when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, hit a motorcycle carrying two young IT professionals. The Porsche, believed to be travelling at over 200 km per hour, collided with the bike, killing both riders instantly.

The victims, Ashwini and Aneesh, both 24-year-old techies, were returning home after a party. Eyewitnesses reported that Ashwini was thrown about 20 feet into the air and landed hard, while Aneesh was hurled into a parked car, suffering fatal injuries on the spot.