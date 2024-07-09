Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Prime Accused Mihir Shah Arrested

Mihir Shah, Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's Son |

Mumbai: Hours after a speeding BMW mowed down a woman identified as Kaveri in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday, prime accused and the driver Mihir Shah has been arrested. Kaveri died on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area after her two-wheeler was hit by a BMW, according to the police. Police said that the was allegedly being driven by Mihir Shah, the son of CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's Son.

The arrest was made on July 9, Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Pradeep Liladhar Nakhwa, husband of deceased Kaveri Nakhwa broke down and strongly questioned the delay in arrest of the prime accused in the case. Speaking to PTI, he said, "I asked him to stop, yet he didn't stop; he ran away. She (the deceased) must have been in so much pain. Everyone knows this but no one is doing anything. There is no one for the poor."

Chilling details emerge

Earlier on Tuesday, police arrived at horrific details with the investigation taking a startling turn. Police said that following a review of CCTV footage, it was revealed that the BMW, driven by Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, dragged the deceased woman for 1.5 km after hitting her. Kaveri Nakhwa and her husband Pradeep Nakhwa were on their two-wheeler when the incident took place in Worli on July 7.

According to an NDTV report, after the accident, Mihir Shah initially stopped the car, exchanged seats with his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat and then removed Kaveri Nakhwa’s body from under the car, leaving it on the road. The police reportedly informed the court that Shah’s driver then reversed the car, running over her body once more before driving away, justifying the charge of culpable homicide against both Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat.