Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari modifies Scheduled Tribes and Forest Dwellers Act

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has made certain modifications in the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, in its application to Scheduled Area of the State of Maharashtra.

In a notification issued on May 18, 2020, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by Schedule V of the Constitution, the Governor has modified Section 6 of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, in its application to Scheduled Area of the State of Maharashtra.

The notification issued is a very important notification for providing justice to the tribals whose Individual Forest Right or Community Forest Right have been rejected by the District Level Committee constituted under FRA (Forest Rights Act).

This notification applies in the PESA (Panchayats Extension and Scheduled Areas) areas in the State of Maharashtra and allows appeal provision against the decisions of the District Level Committee, said a release issued by the Raj Bhavan.