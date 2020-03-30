Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nomad tribes stranded, struggling to get food

Mumbai: The nomadic tribes are hard-hit with the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many families are stranded in various parts of Maharashtra with no food or even money to buy grocery. They requested the state government to help them immediately.

The nomadic tribes, also called Vimukta Jati in Maharashtra, are well-known for their continued migration from one place to another. Most members of the group are nomadic pastoralist and nomadic fortune tellers.

They travel from one place to another to earn their livelihood. Due to this, people from tribes like Dawarigosavi, Vaidu, Kudmude Joshi, Fasepardhi, Kadaklakshmi and Nandibailwale have stranded at many places.

“Nearly 35 families from Dawarigosavi tribe, basically from Lonand village of Satara, are stranded at Sangli, Jamkhed, Pandharpur and Velpaur. They are not getting any food or any help,” said Bharatkumar Tambile, who works with All India Nathpanthi Samaj Mahasangh.