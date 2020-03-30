Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nomad tribes stranded, struggling to get food

Mumbai: The nomadic tribes are hard-hit with the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many families are stranded in various parts of Maharashtra with no food or even money to buy grocery. They requested the state government to help them immediately.
The nomadic tribes, also called Vimukta Jati in Maharashtra, are well-known for their continued migration from one place to another. Most members of the group are nomadic pastoralist and nomadic fortune tellers.
They travel from one place to another to earn their livelihood. Due to this, people from tribes like Dawarigosavi, Vaidu, Kudmude Joshi, Fasepardhi, Kadaklakshmi and Nandibailwale have stranded at many places.
“Nearly 35 families from Dawarigosavi tribe, basically from Lonand village of Satara, are stranded at Sangli, Jamkhed, Pandharpur and Velpaur. They are not getting any food or any help,” said Bharatkumar Tambile, who works with All India Nathpanthi Samaj Mahasangh.
“The nomadic tribes from Kusur in Solapur district are stranded at Hunnar village in Bagalkot district of Karnataka. Some families from Wadgao village in Akola are stuck at Navapur in Nandurbar district and are not getting any help from anywhere,” said Subhash Shinde.
Cops rushed for help Few families from Mahmadabad in Solapur district are stranded at Khanapur village in Nanded district. They slept on an empty stomach for a few days. But recently local police took the initiative to feed them.
Some nomadic families left Sangola and Mohol in Solapur district and were on the way back to their native village. But they too stranded at Radhanagari tehsil in Kolhapur district. Local people have made arrangements for their food,” said social activist Jalinder Babar.
Stranded in Guj Hundreds of nomads from Akola district are stranded at Somur village in Surat district. But the local people are helping them. They are very keen to return to their native village, but are helpless, said Yogesh Chavan.
