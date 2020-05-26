Pawar meets Koshyari, both optimistic about state sailing through COVID-19

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar a few days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had skipped the meeting convened by the former to review the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s containment strategy. Pawar was accompanied by party Member of the Parliament Praful Patel.

The meeting also coincided with the Bharatiya Janata Party stepping up its attack against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its inept handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Its leaders have been doing rounds to the Raj Bhavan airing their concerns over the rising cases in the state.

Patel told the Free Press Journal, “It was a courtesy visit. Various issues of the state in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak were discussed with the Governor.’’

NCP sources said the meeting took place after the Governor personally called Pawar on Sunday and invited him for the meeting. “It was Pawar’s maiden meeting at the Raj Bhavan since the Governor took over last year. Both exchanged pleasantries. Koshyari praised Pawar for being a statesman, experienced and seasoned leader like AB Vajpayee and ND Tiwari. He also told Pawar that his advice will be valuable for the state government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

NCP sources said the duo agreed that the government can sail through the present crisis with proper coordination between the Raj Bhavan and Mantralaya.

It must be noted here that Pawar, during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April, had expressed serious displeasure over the Governor holding meetings with bureaucrats saying that he should not instruct them directly and avoid parallel governance. Pawar had expressed discontent over his interference in the work of the elected state government.

On Twitter, Pawar did not name anyone but had said, “It is heard that in some states the instructions are being issued by the Honorable Governor directly to the bureaucracy. Though the Governor has the authority to do so, the instructions have to be routed through Hon. @CMOMaharashtra and the Chief Secretary’s office in order to avoid multiple power centers and probable hindrances in the coordination of administration.”