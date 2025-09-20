Maharashtra Govt Inks Nine MoUs Worth ₹2.8 Lakh Crore To Generate 40,300 Jobs And Push Green Energy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: MoUs set to generate 40,000 jobs, boost steel and green energy push. With a strong focus on job creation, the Maharashtra government on Friday inked nine MoUs with leading business conglomerates for a total investment of 280962 crore. These investments are expected to generate over 40,300 jobs, the state announced.

Steel Mahakumbh sees key MoUs signed in Mumbai

The MoUs were signed at the Steel Mahakumbh organised by AIIFA Steelex 2025, a major steel conclave in Goregaon. The event was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, and Industries Minister Uday Samant.

The proposed projects will be located across Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur, and ‘Wardha in Vidarbha; Raigad in Konkan; Chhatrapati Sambhaji- nagar in Marathwada; and Satara in Western Maharashtra.

Accordingto the CM's office, Rashmi Metallurgical Industries will set up an integrated steel plant in Wardha with an outlay of 25,000 crore, creating 12,000 jobs. Jindal Stainless Led will invest 341,580 crore in a stainless steel plantin Raigad, generating 15,500 jobs. NPSPL Advanced Material ~(Atha Group) will invest 35,440 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to setupalithium battery material and carbon complex, employing 5000 people.

New steel plants boost jobs in Maharashtra

In Gadchiroli, Sumedh Tools and Hariom Pipe Industries will invest 5,135 crore, generating 5500 jobs. Icon Steel India Pvt Ltd will set up a sponge iron unit in Chandrapur with an investment of ¥850 crore, while Filtrum Autocomp will invest 2100 crore in an automotive steel parts plant in Wai, Satara. G R Krishna Ferro Alloys will invest 1,482 crore in a sponge iron project in Chandrapur, and Jaydeep Steelwork India will invest %1375 crore in an ISP project in Nagpur.

During the inauguration of ATIFA Steelex 2025, CM Fadnavis said Maharashtra would not only lead in steel production but also play a key role in India's Green Steel Mission, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision. “When the PM signed the Paris Agreement, many believed it was an impossible goal. But India has met its cli- mate commitments ahead of schedule, showing the world our resolve,” he said.

Fadnavis added that the state is aggressively pushing renewable energy to decarbonise the steel sector. “By 2026, farmers in Maharashtra will get 16000 MW of power entirely from solar energy. This will cut subsidies and reduce industrial power tariffs every year for the next five years. By 2030, 58 per cent of the state’s energy mix will come from renewable sources,” he said.

In Gadchiroli alone, steel sector projects worth 80,000 crore are in the pipeline, along with a plan to plant 5 crore trees in the district, of which 40 lakh have already been planted.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi praised Maharashtra for securing 3,500 crore in central aid under the PM-KUSUM scheme and for getting approval for the Pune Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster.

