Maharashtra Govt Extends Naxal Surrender Scheme For 2 More Years After Positive Results

Mantralaya | File Image

Mumbai: Buoyed by the positive results of the surrender scheme for Naxals, the state government has extended it by two more years.

About The Surrender-Cum-Rehabilitation Policy According To Police Sources

Police sources said that a large number of members of the banned CPI (Maoist) are attracted by the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy implemented by the Government of Maharashtra since 2005 and thanks to the effective implementation of this policy, to date, a total of 666 active Maoists have surrendered before Gadchiroli Police.

Last Thursday, two hardcore women Maoists, with a bounty of Rs 16 lakh on their heads, surrendered before the Gadchiroli police.

“For Naxals in the state, the government surrender scheme was announced as per a decision dated August 29, 2005. With effect from April 1, 2013, the surrender scheme was revised. According to the government decision dated September 7, 2021, the deadline for the surrender scheme was extended from August 29, 2021, to August 28, 2023,” said a state government official.

He added, “Since the surrender scheme has proved to be a successful project in curbing Naxal movements, the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, in a letter dated July 28, 2023, had requested the extension of the said scheme for a period of two years. Accordingly, the issue of extension of the said surrender scheme was under government consideration. An extension is being given for a period of two years, from August 29, 2023, to August 28, 2025.”

Guidelines Issued For 'Surrender-Cum-Rehabilitation' Scheme

The Government of India had issued revised guidelines for the ‘Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme of the Left-Wing Extremists in affected States’, which was effective from April 1, 2013. The rehabilitation package in the revised policy includes an immediate grant of Rs 2.5 lakh for highe-rranked LWE cadres and Rs 1.5 lakh for middle/ lower ranked LWE cadres surrenderers to be kept in fixed deposits in their name, which may be withdrawn after completion of three years subject to good behaviour.

They will also be imparted training in a trade/ vocation of their liking and shall be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 4000 for three years. In addition, incentives for the surrender of weapons/ ammunition are also provided under the scheme.

“Disillusioned by the hollow claims of Maoism and frustrated by their mindless violence against civilians, a large number of members of the banned CPI (Maoist) are attracted to the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation policy implemented by the Government of Maharashtra since 2005. Thanks to the effective implementation of this policy, a total of 666 active Maoists till date have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police. Due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations conducted by Gadchiroli Police and the golden opportunity provided by the Government of Maharashtra for Maoists to surrender and lead a respectable life, 19 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police from 2022 till date,” said an officer of the Gadchiroli police.