Maharashtra: Gadchiroli Police To Procure Latest AK47s, Drones To Combat Naxals

Maharashtra: The Gadchiroli police will be upgrading its weaponry by procuring modern and advanced arms, ammunition and equipment in order to combat naxals. The police sources said that the police would be procuring assault rifles as well as a fleet of drones.

According to police sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved funds of Rs 22.5 crore for Gadchiroli police for procurement of modern gadgets and arms and ammunition, weapons. "These include the latest version of AK47 rifles, a fleet of drones including thermal drones, handheld thermal imagers and GPS devices," said a police source, refusing to divulge the number of equipment that would be procured.

"Gadchiroli is the only district in Maharashtra which has anti-drone guns. All our extremely sensitive outposts are equipped with anti-drone guns. We currently have six anti-drone guns and it is useful for thwarting any drone surveillance used by the naxals," the officer said.

"Present Gadchiroli police has two choppers, which is more than sufficient to meet our operational needs. Whatever has been the demand, the government of Maharashtra and police headquarters has been very liberal in meeting almost all the demands of Gadchiroli which helps to keep the motivation of our men," the officer said.

7 Naxals Neutralised, Several Ammunitions Seized

This year Gadchiroli police had busted four camps of naxals, which they had been using as shelters. The police had also got a big catch of three IEDs in three separate instances this year. There have been eight instances of exchange of fire this year in which the police have neutralised seven naxals including 3 divisional committee members. The police had also recovered several AK 47s, carbines and rifles. There have been four surrenders of naxals in Gadchiroli this year, officials said.

In 2022, the State Government had given approval for distribution of funds of Rs 8.75 crores for the construction of 20 Fortified Police Stations in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas of Maharashtra such as Gadchiroli and Gondia, Capacity Enhancement of Special Task Force and Special Intelligence Branches.