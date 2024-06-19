'Jaipur Foot' Reaches Naxal Hit Areas, 477 Rehabilitated In Dantewada

Jaipur-based organization Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) hold a there—day camp in association with the Dantewada district administration and provide artificial feet (Jaipur Foot) | Representative Image

Jaipur: Disabled persons of Dantewada in the thick of Naxal-Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh were provided with the world-famous Jaipur Foot to enable them to walk with dignity once again. These are the persons who lost their limbs during the insurgency and for various reasons.

Jaipur-based organization Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) hold a there—day camp in association with the Dantewada district administration and provide artificial feet (Jaipur Foot), artificial hands, calipers, hearing aids, walkers, walking sticks crutches, tricycles, and wheelchairs free of cost to 477 persons with disabilities.

“Because of the Naxal and Maoist insurgency, which is an ongoing conflict, no charitable organization could go in the area like Dantewada, Sukma, and Jagdalpur districts which has witnessed violence. We found that during the long period of insurgency in the influence zone of the Naxalites which is called the “red corridor” several persons lost their limbs and were rendered disabled and were suffering. There was a need to reach them and rehabilitate them and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), taking a calculated risk, tried to go into these areas and hold rehabilitation camps and help those who were suffering," said D R Mehta, the founder and chief patron of the BMVSS.

The Dantewada camp was the third such camp which was organized with the support and of the district administration

D R Mehta was present during the three-day camp along with the BMVSS president Satish Mehta and the Chief executive Officer of the BMVSS S.S Bissa.

Mehta said that before the Dantewada camp, two camps were organized at Sukma and Jagdalpur with the support of Chhattisgarh Jain Sangathan, Sakal Jain Samaj and J M Charitable Trust of Jagdalpur in which 1300 persons were rehabilitated.

BMVSS has organized such camps in Naxal-affected area of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra as well. Mehta said that Mumbai branch of the BMVVSS under the leadership of Narayan Vyas managed to reach the heavily Naxal-affected area of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra after finding that many disabled persons there needed help. A camp was organized there and over 1300 persons were rehabilitated in the camp.

"We hope to go to more such areas in Chhattisgarh with the support of the state government and various charitable organizations” said D R Mehta.

Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti is the largest organization for the rehabilitation of the disabled in the world it has its footprint in 44 countries and the BMVSS has rehabilitated over two million persons in India and abroad.