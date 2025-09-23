Maharashtra Govt Decides To Take Over Shaneshwar Temple At Shani Shingnapur; Apex Committees Appointed For Nashik Kumbh Mela | File Photo

Mumbai: The state government has decided to take control of the famous Shaneshwara temple at Shani Shingnapur, mired in different controversies of late.

In another development, two apex committees, each under the chief minister and the chief secretary, have been appointed to oversee the preparations for the Nashik Kumbh Mela.

About The Shaneshwar Temple

The Shaneshwar temple is a historic temple in the Ahilyanagar district that attracts thousands of devotees across the nation. The state government had decided to implement the Shree Shaneshwar Temple Trust Management Act, 2018, by appointing the district collector as its administrator, an order of which was issued on Monday. Interestingly, though the Temple Trust Management Act was passed by the state legislature in 2018, it was never notified for implementation, although it was published in the state gazette on August 13, 2018.

While issuing the orders for the administrator, the BJP-led state government has announced that it comes into effect from September 22, 2025. The temple trust, comprising the locals, was managing the day-to-day affairs, came in for criticism for allegations of mismanagement, fake app, financial irregularities and corruption, appointment of employees, controversies over the podium of the temple and certain issues of law and order. Things took a serious turn when a deputy executive officer died by suicide.

To maintain the trust of the people and to bring discipline in managing the affairs, ensure transparency and accountability, implementation of the 2018 legislation has become imperative, the state law and judiciary department has said in its order. Till the full-fledged trust management committee is appointed, the district collector Ahilyanagar is being appointed as the administrator, it said. In another development, the government decided to appoint an apex committee headed by the chief minister to approve the plan for the Nashik Kumbh Mela and oversee its implementation.

The 40-member committee comprises both the deputy chief ministers – Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, 12 ministers, MPs and MLAs from the district, the chief secretary and 12 secretaries of various state departments, officers of Railways, Police and the municipal bodies of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The executive committee, to scrutinise the plan and review various development works, will be headed by the state chief secretary. The 26-member body comprises officials from various state departments and from Nashik and the police. The state government had only last week announced a minister’s committee headed by Girish Mahajan to supervise and implement the plan for the Kumbh Mela.

